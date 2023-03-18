Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

