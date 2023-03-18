Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.70.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

