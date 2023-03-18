Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.