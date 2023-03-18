aelf Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $183.97 million and $14.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010001 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005333 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001632 BTC.
aelf Token Profile
aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling aelf
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.