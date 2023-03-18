Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AIRI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

