Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after buying an additional 334,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.