Aleph Zero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $302.79 million and $2.40 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005489 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 201,672,458 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

