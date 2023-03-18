Alexander Waislitz Buys 135,947 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 135,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$26,509.67 ($17,673.11).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alexander Waislitz bought 514,053 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,754.39 ($67,169.59).

On Friday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,150,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($150,266.67).

On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,000.00).

On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($161,832.43).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$58,941.80 ($39,294.53).

On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$17,620.05 ($11,746.70).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($139,333.33).

On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($25,608.27).

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

