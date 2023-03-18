Alexander Waislitz Buys 135,947 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 135,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$26,509.67 ($17,673.11).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Alexander Waislitz bought 514,053 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,754.39 ($67,169.59).
- On Friday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,150,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($150,266.67).
- On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,000.00).
- On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($161,832.43).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$58,941.80 ($39,294.53).
- On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$17,620.05 ($11,746.70).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($139,333.33).
- On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($25,608.27).
