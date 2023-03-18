Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.94

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.94 and last traded at $124.18, with a volume of 332197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

