Algorand Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $76.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020768 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,444,510 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,881,352 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

