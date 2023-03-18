Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,845. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

