Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANCTF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

