Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 62,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.