Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 24,628 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OROCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

