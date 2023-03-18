Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.