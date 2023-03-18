Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.