Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Reaches $138.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

