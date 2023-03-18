Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 0.6%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03). Approximately 163,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,641,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.63. The company has a market cap of £11.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

