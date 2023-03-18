Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $145.81 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.23.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

