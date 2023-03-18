Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $16,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $258,354.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 211,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 50.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
