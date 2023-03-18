Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $16,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $258,354.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 211,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

