Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.97

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $67.97, with a volume of 169675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

