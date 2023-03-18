Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 15,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,270.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

