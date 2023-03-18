Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. 1,193,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,503. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

