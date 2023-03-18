Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Brian C. White Sells 10,554 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 786,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

