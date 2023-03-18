Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 9,430 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 9,430 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $724,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ambarella Price Performance
Ambarella stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 786,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.