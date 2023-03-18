AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 18,094,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 36,946,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,324,340 shares of company stock valued at $145,701,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.