Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.
NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 1,183,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.
