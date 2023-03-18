Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 1,183,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

About Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.