American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,913 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.