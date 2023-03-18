American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Down 0.9%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 3,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

