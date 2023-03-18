American National Bank Acquires 260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,231.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.80 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.