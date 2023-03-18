American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $334.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

