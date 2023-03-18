American National Bank Buys 357 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

American National Bank raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after buying an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after buying an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,216,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

