American National Bank Has $232,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1,837.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $294.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.39. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.