American National Bank Has $416,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.61. 3,485,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,487,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

