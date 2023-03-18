American National Bank Has $932,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American National Bank raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 413.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,582. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

