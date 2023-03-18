American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American National Bank increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

LRCX opened at $508.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

