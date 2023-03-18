American National Bank Purchases 570 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 13,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.