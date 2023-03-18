American National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

American National Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

