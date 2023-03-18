American National Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

