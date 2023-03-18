Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
ABCB stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
