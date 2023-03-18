Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ABCB stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

