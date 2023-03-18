Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

AMKR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.