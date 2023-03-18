AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.0 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

