Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 2,083,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,763. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.