Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRXGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 2,083,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,763. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

