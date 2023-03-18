Analysts Offer Predictions for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.
Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.