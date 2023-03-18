Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

