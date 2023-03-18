Analysts’ Upgrades for March 18th (AIRG, ASRT, BCLI, BTG, ERJ, GBLI, GORO, GPS, HLF, KAMN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 18th:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

