Analyzing Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A Compugen N/A -38.95% -31.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 229.41 -$121.82 million N/A N/A Compugen $7.50 million 7.86 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -1.70

This table compares Prime Medicine and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prime Medicine and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67

Compugen has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 561.67%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Summary

Compugen beats Prime Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

