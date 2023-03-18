Analyzing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Enservco -36.19% -129.92% -30.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 90.13%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Enservco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $1.38 billion 1.49 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Enservco $15.34 million 0.30 -$8.05 million ($0.61) -0.63

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Enservco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

