Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.66

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.66 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.30). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.30), with a volume of 55,093 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.81.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

