APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. APA comprises about 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

