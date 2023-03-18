Apella Capital LLC Acquires 162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.70 and its 200 day moving average is $303.66.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

